Freshfields Snags DOJ Litigation Head For Antitrust Group

Law360 (February 14, 2018, 7:28 PM EST) -- Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP has acquired the former director of litigation in the U.S. Department of Justice’s Antitrust Division, who will join the firm’s antitrust practice in Washington, D.C., according to an announcement released Wednesday.



Eric Mahr, who oversaw all major merger challenges during more than two years at the agency, said he starts at Freshfields as a partner on March 5. Before joining the DOJ he spent nearly 16 years at WilmerHale, and Peter Lyons, Freshfields’ U.S. regional managing partner, said Mahr’s broad range of...

