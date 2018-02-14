$12M Digital First Media Bid Wins Boston Herald Auction

By Jeff Montgomery

Law360 (February 14, 2018, 12:49 PM EST) -- A nearly $12 million bid by a division of hedge fund-owned Digital First Media has tentatively won a Delaware Chapter 11 auction for the Boston Herald, the  bankrupt newspaper announced early Wednesday.

  The Boston Herald said in an announcement Wednesday that the sale "achieves [the publisher's] goal of keeping Boston a two-newspaper city." (AP)

Digital’s MediaNews Group, part of a media chain owned by Alden Global Capital, beat out GateHouse Media and Revolution Capital after a five-hour series of bids held Tuesday in Boston....
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular