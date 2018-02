Winston Helps Wells Fargo With $50M Brooklyn Property Loan

Law360 (February 14, 2018, 9:08 PM EST) -- Winston & Strawn LLP represented Wells Fargo Bank NA in connection with its $50 million loan to Achs Management Corp. for an apartment building with a retail component on Atlantic Avenue in Brooklyn, according to records made public in New York on Wednesday.



The loan is for 251 Atlantic Ave., and of that $50 million loan $2.5 million is new capital for the building and the remainder is assumption and refinance of existing debt at the property, according to mortgage documents.



Achs Management and Midtown Equities...

