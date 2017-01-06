Fitbit Settles Trademark Suit With Alleged Counterfeiters

Law360 (February 14, 2018, 6:03 PM EST) -- Fitbit Inc. and several of the companies that it accused of selling counterfeit versions of its products asked a California federal judge Tuesday to rule that a confidential settlement between them is fair.



Details were sparse on the deal that could see Cali Resources Inc., Carlos Kelvin and Great Value LLC dropped from a suit, filed by Fitbit in January 2017, that accused numerous defendants of acquiring fitness trackers the company had scrapped as defective without the company’s knowledge, putting them in counterfeit Fitbit packaging and...

