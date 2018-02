Ex-UCLA Doctor Seeks $16M As Gender Bias Trial Wraps

Law360, Los Angeles (February 14, 2018, 10:36 PM EST) -- A former UCLA oncologist asked a Los Angeles jury on Wednesday for nearly $16 million in her suit alleging she was retaliated against for complaining about gender-based discrimination, while the school’s governing body argued that she made her own decision to leave the program.



Dr. Lauren Pinter-Brown says she was discriminated against for her age and gender during her 10-year tenure as a top lymphoma researcher at UCLA, and then retaliated against for claiming gender-based discrimination. During closing argument, her attorney Carney Shegerian of Shegerian &...

To view the full article, register now.