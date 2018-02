Dead Smoker's Suit Against RJR Revived On Appeal

Law360 (February 14, 2018, 9:55 PM EST) -- A Florida appeals court on Wednesday revived a suit against R.J. Reynolds and Philip Morris, ruling that the trial court erred in dismissing the claims by a smoker who died during the litigation because of a delay in substitution of the estate's administrator as plaintiff.



Florida's Third District Court of Appeal said deceased smoker Jerry Feller's suit against R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. and Philip Morris USA Inc. should not have been dismissed because his attorney had filed a notice of substitution within 90 days after notice...

