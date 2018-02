Ohio Court OKs Win For Doc, Nurse In Suit Over Man's Death

Law360 (February 14, 2018, 10:38 PM EST) -- An Ohio appeals court on Wednesday cleared a doctor and nurse of liability in a suit accusing them of being responsible for a man's heart attack death, saying the evidence presented was sufficient for a jury to reasonably determine that the pair did not cause the patient's death.



A three-judge Court of Appeals panel affirmed a jury verdict in favor of nurse practitioner Erin Wolf and supervising physician Dr. Brenda Hensley-Buis in a suit brought by estate administrator Jacquelyn L. Scott accusing the medical professionals of...

To view the full article, register now.