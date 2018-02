Disney Sued Again Over Allegedly Ripping Off ‘Zootopia'

Law360 (February 14, 2018, 6:47 PM EST) -- A production company whose copyright feud over The Walt Disney Co.'s film "Zootopia” was tossed by a California federal judge last year has hit the media giant with a contract suit in state court, claiming Disney breached an implied contract by allegedly stealing its story to create the animated hit.



In a Feb. 12 complaint filed by Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP attorneys, writer Gary Goldman’s production company, Esplanade Productions Inc., repeated allegations he made in another lawsuit filed last March in California federal court....

