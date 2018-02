Fla. Court OKs Spa Customer's $814K Award, Adds Atty Fees

Law360 (February 14, 2018, 5:41 PM EST) -- A Florida appellate court upheld on Wednesday an $814,000 jury verdict in favor of a woman who said that a chemical peel at a South Florida day spa permanently exacerbated a pre-existing skin condition, ruling that the trial court was right to block the spa’s only expert witness and agreeing to add attorneys' fees to the award.



The appellate court determined that the testimony of the expert witness for Body and Soul Retreat and aesthetician Gloria Sanchez was properly excluded because he was unable to support...

