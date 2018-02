Ex-NFLer’s Pot Decriminalization Suit Hits Possible Snag

Law360 (February 14, 2018, 6:17 PM EST) -- A Manhattan federal judge expressed sympathy Wednesday with the medical marijuana movement's frustration over the failure of leaders in Washington, D.C., to acknowledge the plant's benefits, but he warned he may not have jurisdiction over a former NFL star's suit demanding decriminalization.



U.S. District Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein told a courtroom full with patients, who joined Super Bowl winner-turned-weed entrepreneur Marvin Washington in filing suit, that marijuana's health benefits are beyond question.



“Your clients are living proof of the appropriateness of medical marijuana,” Judge Hellerstein told...

