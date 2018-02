Zimmer Reaches Tentative Settlement In Knee-Implant MDL

Law360 (February 14, 2018, 5:32 PM EST) -- Zimmer Inc. and consumers in multidistrict litigation over alleged defects in NexGen knee implants told an Illinois federal judge this week that they’ve reached a settlement in principle to potentially end the nearly seven-year-old case.



The parties told U.S. District Judge Rebecca Pallmeyer that they’ve reached a potential confidential settlement in principle covering all of the roughly 300 cases in the MDL, as well as similar cases in state courts, that were pending as of Jan. 15, according to a Monday order. The judge ordered a...

