Conservative Texas Blogger Gets Another Try In Atty Fee Row

Law360 (February 14, 2018, 10:17 PM EST) -- In a long-running dispute involving defamation claims brought by a former school board member against a conservative activist and blogger, an appellate court held on Tuesday there was no record evidence to support a trial court's attorney fee award of $42,200 for the case that made it all the way to the Texas Supreme Court.



The blogger, Michael Quinn Sullivan, had argued to Texas' Seventh Court of Appeals that the trial court's February 2017 award was “excessively low and extreme” as he had asked for about...

To view the full article, register now.