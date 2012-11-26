Afghan Contractor Nears Settlement In $78M Forfeiture Row

By Chuck Stanley

Law360, Washington (February 14, 2018, 5:15 PM EST) -- A defense subcontractor accused of fraudulently winning thousands of military contracts in Afghanistan is nearing an agreement to settle a $77.9 million forfeiture claim with the federal government, representatives for the parties told a D.C. federal judge Wednesday.

Hikmat Shadman Logistics Services Co. first submitted a settlement proposal in December related to the federal government’s request for forfeiture of money originally held in two accounts at Afghanistan International Bank, which the government claims is linked to more than 5,400 fraudulently awarded transportation requests for supplies for...
Case Information

Case Title

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA v. SUM OF $70,990,605 et al


Case Number

1:12-cv-01905

Court

District Of Columbia

Nature of Suit

Forfeit/Penalty: Other

Judge

Randolph D. Moss

Date Filed

November 26, 2012

