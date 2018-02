Timeshare Exit Firms Deny Diamond’s Breach Allegations

Law360 (February 14, 2018, 10:16 PM EST) -- A group of third-party timeshare exit businesses that allegedly conspired to interfere with timeshare giant Diamond Resorts International Inc.’s contracts on Tuesday denied that they have systematically attempted to break Diamond’s contracts by promising consumers legal services they don’t deliver, Tennessee federal court filings show.



Tennessee-based Castle Venture Group LLC along with eight related businesses and individuals answered Diamond Resorts’ Aug. 7 complaint by denying all of the timeshare company’s claims that they intentionally interfered with contractual relations and violated the Lanham Act’s prohibition on misleading...

