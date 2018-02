Doc’s Trial Win Preserved In Case Over Botched Biopsy Death

Law360 (February 14, 2018, 10:20 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania appellate court declined Wednesday to revive a suit brought by the husband of a deceased patient who blamed a bungled biopsy for his wife’s death, ruling that the trial court judge had decided correctly on several evidence-related questions regarding the trial.



In Walter Thomas’ suit on behalf of his wife, Willa Mae Thomas, against Dr. Nathaniel Evans, who damaged Willa Mae’s artery during a throat and lung biopsy, the trial court judge was right to allow two of Evans’ witnesses to testify, to allow...

