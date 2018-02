Warren Slams Trump's Gibes Over Native Ancestry Claims

Law360 (February 14, 2018, 8:56 PM EST) -- Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., upbraided President Donald Trump on Wednesday for disrespecting Native American people with mocking references to her as “Pocahontas,” saying she hadn’t used her claimed Native descent to help her career and slamming the federal government for failing tribal communities.



In a speech to tribal leaders at a National Congress of American Indians conference in Washington, D.C., Warren took on the Trump administration’s claims that she had lied about having Native American ancestry to get ahead, saying that her mother was part Native...

To view the full article, register now.