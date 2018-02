Trenk DiPasquale Email Probe Ordered In Water Agency Suit

Law360 (February 14, 2018, 10:52 PM EST) -- A New Jersey federal bankruptcy judge on Tuesday ordered an inspection of electronic devices used by Trenk DiPasquale Della Ferra & Sodono PC and two former firm attorneys for discovery purposes in a lawsuit alleging the firm and others enabled unlawful and wasteful conduct at a defunct Newark water agency.



U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Vincent F. Papalia granted a motion from the Newark Watershed Conservation and Development Corp. for a forensic inspection and analysis in light of what the agency has said is a “giant email hole” in the discovery...

