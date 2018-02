Mass. Regulator Accuses Adviser Of $1M Real Estate Scheme

Law360 (February 14, 2018, 9:28 PM EST) -- The Massachusetts securities regulator on Wednesday accused a North Shore investment adviser of running a real estate scheme over the past 26 years that has defrauded investors and clients, many of whom were elderly and some of whom have already died, out of more than $1 million.



In an administrative complaint, the Enforcement Section of the Massachusetts Securities Division, which is a unit of the office of Secretary of the Commonwealth William F. Galvin, alleged that Thomas T. Riquier violated state securities law and that his employer,...

To view the full article, register now.