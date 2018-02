NY Pharma Sales Rep Cops To $45M Health Fraud Scheme

Law360 (February 14, 2018, 11:05 PM EST) -- A former pharmaceutical sales representative on Wednesday admitted to organizing a $45 million scheme to rip off private and federal insurers by persuading their plan participants to bill them for compounded drugs that weren’t medically necessary, the New Jersey U.S. Attorney’s Office said.



Steven M. Butcher, 39, of North Tonawanda, New York, pled guilty in New Jersey federal court to an information charging him with one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud and one count of conspiracy to violate the Anti-Kickback Statute, according to...

