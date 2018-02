Ariz. Car Rental Co. To Pay $1.85M For Defrauding Customers

Law360 (February 15, 2018, 4:32 PM EST) -- An Arizona state judge has ordered the owner of two rental car companies in Phoenix to pay nearly $2 million to resolve a consumer fraud lawsuit, finding that the companies improperly charged extra fees, misrepresented rental agreements and rented out cars with false odometer readings.



Following a five-week bench trial at the end of last year, Maricopa County Judge Connie Contes ruled Wednesday that Dennis N. Saban and his companies, Phoenix Car Rental and Saban Rent-A-Car, clearly and willfully violated the state’s Consumer Fraud Act, and...

