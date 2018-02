GAO Backs BAE Protest Over $281M Army Intel Support Deal

Law360 (February 14, 2018, 10:34 PM EST) -- The U.S. Army unreasonably awarded a $281.7 million intelligence support deal to CACI, whose personnel plan failed to fully describe the experience of its intended workers, the U.S. Government Accountability Office said in a decision made public Wednesday, sustaining a protest by BAE Systems.



A lack of certain information on the experience of its personnel in CACI Technologies Inc. winning bid had been allowed to let slide without any penalty, at the same time as BAE Systems Technology Solutions & Services Inc.’s bid had been marked down...

To view the full article, register now.