Cisco’s 'Insane' IP Defense Fails In Arista Antitrust Row

Law360 (February 15, 2018, 10:27 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Wednesday agreed to strike most of Cisco defenses against an antitrust suit brought by Arista over the sales of Ethernet switches, including a hotly contested infringement defense, which Arista’s counsel called “breathtakingly broad, unprecedented and insane.”



In her ruling, U.S. District Judge Beth Freeman granted Arista Networks Inc.’s motion to strike six of Cisco Systems Inc.’s seven defenses, granting leave to amend two of them. One of the defenses that were axed with prejudice includes Cisco’s argument that Arista’s antitrust case is...

