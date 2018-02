Commerce IDs Russian Entities It Says Meddled In Crimea

Law360 (February 15, 2018, 9:26 PM EST) -- The Commerce Department has added 21 entities to its list of those it deems to have undermined Ukraine’s sovereignty following Russia’s 2014 annexation of the European country’s Crimea region, according to a notice set to publish Friday in the Federal Register.



The entities include 19 Russia-based companies and individuals the department believes were involved in destabilizing the area and that may have posed or may still pose a threat to the foreign policy and national security interests of the U.S., according to the notice posted by...

