House Passes Changes To CFPB, SEC Disclosure Rules
Passing 271-145 and now headed over to the Senate, the TRID Improvement Act includes the Fostering Innovation Act, Protection of Source Code Act and National Securities Exchange Regulatory Parity Act. (AP) Passing 271-145 and now headed over to the Senate, the TRID Improvement Act includes the Fostering Innovation Act, Protection of Source Code...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login