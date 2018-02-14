House Passes Changes To CFPB, SEC Disclosure Rules

By Michael Macagnone

Law360, Washington (February 14, 2018, 10:21 PM EST) -- The House of Representatives passed a package of bills Wednesday altering CFPB mortgage disclosure rules, SEC oversight rules and companies’ disclosure requirements, with backers saying the legislation would help encourage growth in the markets.

Passing 271-145 and now headed over to the Senate, the TRID Improvement Act includes the Fostering Innovation Act, Protection of Source Code Act and National Securities Exchange Regulatory Parity Act. (AP) Passing 271-145 and now headed over to the Senate, the TRID Improvement Act includes the Fostering Innovation Act, Protection of Source Code...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Documents

Related

Sections

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular