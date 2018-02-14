House Passes Changes To CFPB, SEC Disclosure Rules

Law360, Washington (February 14, 2018, 10:21 PM EST) -- The House of Representatives passed a package of bills Wednesday altering CFPB mortgage disclosure rules, SEC oversight rules and companies’ disclosure requirements, with backers saying the legislation would help encourage growth in the markets.



Passing 271-145 and now headed over to the Senate, the TRID Improvement Act includes the Fostering Innovation Act, Protection of Source Code Act and National Securities Exchange Regulatory Parity Act. (AP) Passing 271-145 and now headed over to the Senate, the TRID Improvement Act includes the Fostering Innovation Act, Protection of Source Code...

