Ex-Chair Laments Trump's FCC As 'AWOL' On Cybersecurity

Law360, Washington (February 14, 2018, 9:38 PM EST) -- Former FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler derided the absence of his former agency in efforts to enhance U.S. cybersecurity infrastructure during a Wednesday panel at the Brookings Institution, stressing the need for active enforcement and more "agile regulation," particularly as the rollout of 5G nears.



Wheeler, who stepped aside in January 2017, praised the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's efforts to spearhead a governmentwide effort to beef up protections while also coordinating with the private sector. But he said it and other agencies lack the FCC's regulatory...

