11th Circ. OKs States' Bid To Quickly Remand Water Rule Suit

Law360 (February 15, 2018, 2:09 PM EST) -- The Eleventh Circuit granted a request from 10 states on Wednesday to move quickly and direct that a legal challenge to the U.S Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean Water Rule be transferred to federal court, setting the stage for a faster decision about whether to halt the rule’s implementation.



Georgia, Florida and eight other states want to block any chance that the Obama-era rule, which defines what aquatic bodies qualify as “waters of the United States” under the Clean Water Act, is implemented. They requested that the...

