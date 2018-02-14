Hanesbrands Sues Over Alleged Champion TM Infringement

By Melissa Daniels

Law360 (February 15, 2018, 6:51 PM EST) -- Hanesbrands Inc. filed trademark infringement claims against a New York-based apparel brand in federal court Wednesday, accusing it of ripping off its cursive-print Champion logos with a “parasitic business model" that uses words like "gangster" and "Chapo."

Hanesbrands Inc. and its subsidiary HBI Branded Apparel Enterprises LLC have accused Hudson Outerwear Inc., Maxima Apparel Corp. and two Maxima corporate affiliates of making apparel that unlawfully mimics their authentic Champion gear. It claims the defendants make shirts, sweatshirts and other clothes that display words like “Gangster” and...
Case Information

Case Title

Hanesbrands Inc. et al v. Maxima Apparel Corp. et al


Case Number

1:18-cv-01344

Court

New York Southern

Nature of Suit

Trademark

Judge

Paul A. Crotty

Date Filed

February 14, 2018

