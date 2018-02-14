Venture Capitalist Sued For Alleged In-Flight Sex Battery

Law360 (February 14, 2018, 10:23 PM EST) -- A 29-year-old co-founder of tech companies hit a 73-year-old Silicon Valley venture capitalist with a sexual battery suit in California state court Wednesday, alleging that he groped her on a red-eye flight.



Rachel Danae Vachata, chief operating officer of a medical device company, claims that Lucio Lanza, managing director of Lanza Tech Ventures, groped her breast and repeatedly grabbed at her crotch during a July flight from San Francisco to Minneapolis.



“Throughout the assault, defendant went on about his power in the industry in which Ms....

