Facebook, Twitter Still Violating Consumer Law, EU Says

Law360 (February 15, 2018, 9:40 PM EST) -- Facebook and Twitter have taken some recent steps to comply with European consumer law, but could still face sanctions over their processes for deleting user content, according to a European Commission report released Thursday.



The report lauded Facebook, Twitter and Google for adhering to European Union regulations allowing European users to withdraw from online purchases and sue in their home countries. Social media networks have also agreed to change terms of use that had released them from the responsibility of identifying sponsored content, the report said....

To view the full article, register now.