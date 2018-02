Kanye West, Lloyd's End $10M Row Over Canceled Shows

Law360, London (February 15, 2018, 11:08 PM GMT) -- Pop star Kanye West’s touring company and syndicates of Lloyd’s of London on Wednesday resolved their California federal court dispute over $10 million worth of coverage for shows he canceled after reportedly having a mental breakdown last year.



Very Good Touring Inc. dismissed its claims, and the Lloyd’s syndicates, their counterclaims, ending the dispute over whether the early end of West’s 2016 Life of Pablo tour was caused by a covered medical condition or uncovered drug and alcohol abuse.



“The parties have amicably resolved their dispute,”...

