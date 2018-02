Mitsubishi Inks $33M Deal In Sprawling Cathode-Ray MDL

Law360 (February 15, 2018, 5:57 PM EST) -- Mitsubishi Electric Corp. on Wednesday settled with a class of indirect buyers of cathode ray tubes for $33 million in California federal court, bringing total settlements in multidistrict litigation over an alleged price-fixing conspiracy involving electronics companies to $820 million.



The Japanese conglomerate, formally named a co-conspirator in 2013 and added to the multidistrict litigation in 2007, already settled with direct buyers of the tubes used in televisions and computer monitors for $75 million last year. In this case, the indirect purchaser plaintiffs, or IPPs, said that...

