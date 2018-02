Takata Allowed To Discharge State Claims In Ch. 11

Law360 (February 15, 2018, 3:09 PM EST) -- The Delaware bankruptcy judge presiding over Takata’s bankruptcy ruled late Wednesday that potentially $1 billion in claims stemming from enforcement actions by Hawaii, New Mexico and the U.S. Virgin Islands can be discharged by a confirmed Chapter 11 plan, as the debtor meanwhile settled with 44 other states.



U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Brendan L. Shannon ruled that the claims from the states and territory — coming from pending enforcement actions connected to Takata’s dangerously defective air bag inflators linked to more than a dozen deaths and the...

