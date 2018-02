PlanetRisk Gets Up To $79M Cybersecurity Contract From DHS

Law360 (February 15, 2018, 4:48 PM EST) -- Risk analytics company PlanetRisk has secured an up to $79 million contract to provide program management support over the next five years for a U.S. Department of Homeland Security office tasked with ensuring the cybersecurity of the federal government, the company said Thursday.



PlanetRisk announced it was awarded a prime contract with DHS’ Office of Cybersecurity and Communications, which designs, develops, operates and maintains technology aimed at countering cyberattacks and employs risk-mitigation efforts to seek out and avoid threats, according to the company.



Paul McQuillan, the...

