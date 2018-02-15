Immigration Debate Burns Out In Senate

Law360, Washington (February 15, 2018, 8:46 PM EST) -- After months of wrangling, the Senate’s anticipated immigration debate turned into an utter bust on Thursday as the body voted down both bipartisan proposals and President Donald Trump’s effort.



In a series of four votes on Thursday, the Senate failed to get any of four proposals past a 60-vote procedural hurdle to address the fate of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program participants and similarly situated immigrants brought to the country as children. Both sides pointed fingers over the breakdown in negotiations after the White House...

