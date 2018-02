Forfeited $10M Deposit Not Capital Gain, 11th Circ. Says

Law360 (February 15, 2018, 5:12 PM EST) -- A Florida-based hotel management company cannot treat a forfeited deposit of almost $10 million on a hotel sale as a capital gain, the Eleventh Circuit said Thursday in a case of first impression.



The tax code is unambiguous that CRI-Leslie LLC was obligated to report a $9.7 million deposit it received in the abandoned sale of the Radisson Bay Harbor Hotel in Tampa, Florida, as ordinary income on its 2008 tax return because the would-be buyer defaulted on the deposit, the appeals court said, upholding a decision...

