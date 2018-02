UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

Law360 (February 16, 2018, 12:56 PM EST) -- The last week has seen Chubb bring an action against U.S. forestry giant Weyerhaeuser, Russia's Kapital Insurance lodge a claim against more than a dozen insurers and reinsurers, and the Financial Services Compensation Scheme sue Heritage Corporate Trustees for breach of fiduciary duty.



Here, Law360 looks at those and other new claims in the U.K.



Financial Services



Falcon Asset Finance (Cayman) Ltd. v. Continental Administration Services Ltd.



Falcon Asset Finance filed a claim on Feb. 9 against Continental Administration Services. Falcon is represented by CMS Cameron...

