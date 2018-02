Texas Court Says Suit Over Post-Surgery Pain Not Timely

Law360 (February 15, 2018, 8:18 PM EST) -- A Texas appeals court on Wednesday quashed the case of a woman claiming doctors’ negligence during surgery caused her nerve pain, finding she filed no timely, formal notice of her claim and that the problems doctors documented months after her surgery didn’t provide “actual” notice of a possible malpractice suit.



Nerve pain is a common consequence of the surgery for uterine fibroids that Gloria Lozano underwent and her informed consent document says so, the panel's decision noted in reversing a trial court’s refusal to toss the...

