Playboy May Amend Centerfold Copyright Suit, Judge Rules

Law360 (February 15, 2018, 7:36 PM EST) -- Playboy Entertainment Group Inc. will have to rewrite its copyright infringement suit against the owner of online news site BoingBoing if it intends to keep the suit alive, a California federal judge ruled Wednesday in a case over a link to every centerfold the men’s magazine published.



U.S. District Judge Fernando M. Olguin dismissed the case and gave Playboy until Feb. 26 to draft a new version of its suit that closes some holes in the case, including whether it had a copyright claim against BoingBoing...

