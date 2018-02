Russian Arbitral Award OK'd Against No-Show Pharma Biz

Law360 (February 15, 2018, 6:53 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge on Wednesday sided with a magistrate judge’s recommendation to confirm a nearly $466,000 Russian arbitral award against a defunct Long Island pharmaceutical company that failed to appear in the arbitration and the subsequent litigation, finding no error.



U.S. District Judge Joanna Seybert adopted a report and recommendation submitted by U.S. Magistrate Judge Steven I. Locke in December, agreeing with his suggestion to enter default judgment and confirm an arbitration award against U.S. supplier International Pharmaceutical Services Ltd.



FC Grand Capital OOO,...

