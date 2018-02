Industry Groups Ask To Join Net Neutrality Litigation

Law360 (February 15, 2018, 8:53 PM EST) -- A group of telecom lobbying powerhouses have asked the D.C. Circuit for permission to intervene in challenges to the Federal Communications Commission's recent net neutrality rollback, offering filings in support of the Republican majority’s actions.



The American Cable Association, NCTA, CTIA, AT&T Services Inc. and USTelecom filed separate motions on Wednesday and Thursday opposing a set of consolidated suits that ask to nullify the FCC’s December rule repeal.



The FCC order in question hasn’t been published in the Federal Register, but that hasn’t prevented a handful...

