Swarmify Says CloudFlare Stole Stream Tech After Deal Talks

Law360, San Francisco (February 15, 2018, 8:31 PM EST) -- Technology startup Swarmify asked a California federal judge on Thursday to block CloudFlare from offering a streaming content service and to order the takedown of two blog posts explaining how it works, saying CloudFlare created the technology with trade secrets stolen during the companies' now-stalled acquisition talks.



Swarmify Inc.'s attorney Sarah Spires of Skiermont Derby LLP told U.S. District Judge William Alsup during a hearing Thursday in San Francisco that her client had spent years and millions of dollars researching and developing a streaming service that...

