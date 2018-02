Uber Accused Of Forum-Shopping In $19M Ad Contract Case

Law360, San Francisco (February 15, 2018, 6:47 PM EST) -- Uber Technologies Inc. on Thursday asked a California federal judge to nix mobile advertiser Fetch Media Ltd.’s contract suit alleging that the ride-hailing giant owes $19 million in unpaid bills, saying an existing state court suit covers the same ground, but Fetch countered by saying that Uber is forum-shopping.



Uber attorney Ashley Shively of Reed Smith LLP said the action in San Francisco Superior Court covered all the contract claims at issue over Uber’s failure to pay its bills in the case before U.S. District Judge...

