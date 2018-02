Trump's Travel Ban 3.0 Blocked By Another Circuit Court

Law360 (February 15, 2018, 6:04 PM EST) -- The Fourth Circuit on Thursday asserted that the third iteration of President Donald Trump’s travel ban unconstitutionally targeted Muslims as evidenced by his own public statements, marking the second time a federal appeals court has ruled against the policy.



In a 9-4 decision, the full appeals court upheld a nationwide preliminary injunction preventing the administration from restricting travel for individuals who have so-called bona fide, or legitimate connections to the U.S., such as immediate family or employers. The court reserved final judgment in the case until...

