DOD Wants To Clear Up Cloud Acquisition Questions

Law360 (February 15, 2018, 6:31 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Defense on Thursday sought to clear up questions surrounding its contentious upcoming cloud computing acquisition, noting for example that it did not intend to sole-source the contract, shortly after announcing an industry day to discuss the pending deal.



The DOD’s Cloud Executive Steering Group issued a set of responses to frequently asked questions regarding a proposed deal intended to increase and accelerate the military’s use of cloud computing services — particularly commercial cloud services — which is expected to run for a decade...

To view the full article, register now.