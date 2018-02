Agencies Better At Cybersecurity Than Vendors, Study Says

Law360 (February 15, 2018, 8:30 PM EST) -- Cybersecurity at contractors is lagging behind that of federal agencies, security ratings firm BitSight said in a report Thursday, a day after a U.S. Department of Homeland Security official revealed DHS had launched an initiative for agencies to study cybersecurity throughout their supply chains.



There is a mean security performance gap of at least 15 points — on BitSight's proprietary scale that runs from 250 and 900 — between federal agencies and contractors from any given industry sector that serve those agencies, the report claimed.



“The federal...

