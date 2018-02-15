DynCorp Still Hasn't Returned $5.1M Aircraft, Suit Says

By Carolina Bolado

Law360 (February 15, 2018, 9:09 PM EST) -- DynCorp International LLC removed to Florida federal court Thursday a lawsuit accusing the government contractor of owing more than $5 million under a lease for a turboprop airplane.

DynCorp, which provides flight operations support for the federal government, removed the suit, initially filed by Waterview Management Group LLC on Jan. 26 in state court in Escambia County, to the Northern District of Florida, citing diversity of jurisdiction. Waterview is based in Pensacola, Florida, but DynCorp is headquartered in Virginia and incorporated in Delaware, according to the notice...
Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

WATERVIEW MANAGEMENT GROUP, LLC v. DYNCORP INTERNATIONAL LLC


Case Number

1:18-cv-00030

Court

Florida Northern

Nature of Suit

Contract: Other

Judge

MARK E WALKER

Date Filed

February 15, 2018

Law Firms

Companies

