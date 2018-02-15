DynCorp Still Hasn't Returned $5.1M Aircraft, Suit Says

Law360 (February 15, 2018, 9:09 PM EST) -- DynCorp International LLC removed to Florida federal court Thursday a lawsuit accusing the government contractor of owing more than $5 million under a lease for a turboprop airplane.



DynCorp, which provides flight operations support for the federal government, removed the suit, initially filed by Waterview Management Group LLC on Jan. 26 in state court in Escambia County, to the Northern District of Florida, citing diversity of jurisdiction. Waterview is based in Pensacola, Florida, but DynCorp is headquartered in Virginia and incorporated in Delaware, according to the notice...

