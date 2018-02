FCC's Pai Updates Tribal Leaders On Broadband Progress

Law360 (February 15, 2018, 6:37 PM EST) -- Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai addressed the National Congress of American Indians executive council on Thursday, underlining the work being done to expand broadband access in tribal communities that have lower connectedness rates than the country as a whole.



Pai’s remarks in Washington, D.C., called tribal access to key telecommunications services “one of my top priorities.” He said while the situation has improved in recent years, tribal areas still lagged far behind other parts of the country.



“When it comes to broadband deployment in Indian...

