Bioverativ Shareholders Sue To Block $11.6B Sale To Sanofi

Law360 (February 15, 2018, 6:29 PM EST) -- Shareholders of Bioverativ Inc. slapped the biopharmaceutical company and its board of directors with a proposed securities class action in Massachusetts federal court on Thursday, accusing them of withholding crucial information needed to make an informed decision on a proposed $11.6 billion sale to Sanofi.



Sanofi agreed to buy the company, which focuses on treating hemophilia and other blood disorders, on Jan. 22. Under the deal, France-based Sanofi SA plans on buying all of the outstanding shares of the Massachusetts-based company's common stock for $105 per...

