1st Circ. Says Ex-Atty Can’t Duck Obstruction Convictions

Law360 (February 15, 2018, 8:38 PM EST) -- The First Circuit on Wednesday rejected a former attorney’s attempt to overturn his convictions for tampering with a witness and obstructing justice, shooting down his contention that the underlying evidence against him was too weak.



In a unanimous ruling, a panel of three of the circuit court’s judges affirmed the convictions against former Puerto Rico attorney Federico Ducoudray Acevedo.



The convictions stem from an August 2012 visit Ducoudray paid to an alleged co-conspirator of his client Edwin Santana Hernández, who was facing criminal drug trafficking conspiracy...

