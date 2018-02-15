1st Circ. Says Ex-Atty Can’t Duck Obstruction Convictions
In a unanimous ruling, a panel of three of the circuit court’s judges affirmed the convictions against former Puerto Rico attorney Federico Ducoudray Acevedo.
The convictions stem from an August 2012 visit Ducoudray paid to an alleged co-conspirator of his client Edwin Santana Hernández, who was facing criminal drug trafficking conspiracy...
