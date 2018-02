NY High Court Backs ‘Continuous Treatment’ Med Mal Rule

Law360 (February 15, 2018, 8:36 PM EST) -- New York’s highest court on Thursday allowed a suit accusing a doctor of botching a woman’s 1999 shoulder surgery to move forward, saying a factual dispute exists as to whether the statute of limitations can be tolled under the “continuous treatment” doctrine.



In a 4-3 ruling, the New York Court of Appeals said summary judgment was properly denied to Dr. Frank Luzi in a suit accusing the surgeon of negligently performing a shoulder surgery on Darlene Lohnas in 1999, which purportedly caused the destruction of her...

